Azerbaijan holds regular auction on state property privatization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The State Service on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy held a regular auction for the privatization of state-owned property, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, 13 vehicles and one non-residential premise, which is located in Aghsu district, were privatized following the results of the auction.

The sale of vehicles aroused great interest. The offer for one of the vehicles exceeded the starting price. Russian-made Gaz car with a start price of 3,000 manat ($1,760) was purchased for 4,070 manat ($2,390).

The next auctions will be held on October 11, 18 and 25. A total of six packages of shares of joint stock companies, 40 small state-owned enterprises and facilities, and 130 vehicles will be put up for auctions.