German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce discuss amendments to tax code

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Representatives of the State Tax Service of Azerbaijan participated in the meeting of the working group on tax, customs and legal issues organized by the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, Trend reports via State Tax Service of Azerbaijan.

The topic of discussion was connected to the main directions of the proposed amendment to the Tax Code.

Head of the Main Department of Tax Policy of the State Tax Service Nijat Imanov informed the participants of the event about the directions of the main amendments planned for 2023.

The expected amendments to the legislation were prepared on the basis of resolving issues arising from the economic agenda of Azerbaijan, state programs and relevant decrees and orders of the head of state, as well as proposals and feedback made at meetings with entrepreneurs.

During the meeting, the main directions, economic foundations and expected results of the provided changes in the legislation were commented on, it was emphasized that these changes will further increase the attractiveness of the country's investment climate, stimulate business activity in the territories liberated from occupation, and create and develop import-substituting industries in the country.