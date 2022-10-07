Entrepreneurs from Russian Altai Republic looking to enter Azerbaijani market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The videoconference between Russia's Trade Representative office in Azerbaijan and business mission of Russian Altai Republic region was held as part of the "An hour with the trade representative" project of the country's Ministry of Industry and Trade, Trend reports citing the office.

The meeting addressed prospects for the business activity of Altai Republic enterprises in Azerbaijan.

During the conference, Russia's Trade Representative in Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov spoke in detail about the economic situation, demanded products, the most promising directions for Russian exports, and the office's possibilities to support the export activities of Russian enterprises.

"Both sides paid special attention to the tourist and recreational potential of Altai Republic, search of unique export proposals that the region can offer, the conditions for joining Azerbaijani retail chains, the participation of Gorno-Altai enterprises in exhibition events taking place on the territory of Azerbaijan," the statement said.

Ruslan Mirsayapov, Director of Export Support Center of Altai Republic Tatiana Loginova as well as representative of Altai Republic enterprises participated in the event, organized jointly with the Export Support Center of the Altai Republic.