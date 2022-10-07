Tariffs for use of radio frequencies on Azerbaijan's liberated lands to be several times lower

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The tariffs for the use of radio frequencies on Azerbaijan's liberated territories will be several times lower, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rovshan Rustamov said, Trend reports.

"New guidelines were adopted in frequency field with the consideration of decisions and recommendation of international organizations and experience of most countries of the world, from September 28, 2022, new tariff guidelines in the field of frequency was adopted, and tariffs are determined in accordance with these guidelines. The guidelines allow the use of upper frequency bands at lower tariffs, in the regions to use radio frequencies with a tariff of 25 percent, and in the liberated territories - 2.6 times lower," Rustamov said.

According to him tariffs for registration fee have been canceled.Only a one-time and annual maintenance fee will be charged.

"If in the previous definitions the number of radio electronic means was taken as the basis, then in the new guidelines the width of the radio frequency band was taken as the basis, which makes the use of unregistered traffic by users insignificant. Thus, in accordance with the international approach, Azerbaijan ensured the transition from tariffs based on radio electronic means to tariffs based on frequencies," Rustamov added.