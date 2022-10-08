First tourist center on Azerbaijani liberated lands being formed in Sugovushan - official

NAFTALAN, Azerbaijan, October 8. The first tourist center on the Azerbaijani liberated lands is being formed in Sugovushan settlement, Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said at ‘Naftalan - synergistic source of health and tourism. New realities in the region’ international scientific and practical conference, Trend reports.

"The creation of this tourist center is also important for the development of tourism in Naftalan. So, the proximity to the Sugovushan tourist complex, the foundation of which was laid last year by the country's president, gives reason to say that tourist trips there will be organized both from Ganja and from Naftalan,” Naghiyev noted.

“Of course, the organization of tourist trips from Naftalan to Sugovushan will positively impact the creation of additional business zones. An important factor in the development of tourism in the region is the commissioning of the existing road infrastructure in the direction of Naftalan-Talish-Sugovushan. This infrastructure will facilitate the departure of tourists from Naftalan to Sugovushan and help organize short-term tourist trips," he explained.

Besides, according to the official, over the past six years, large-scale work has been carried out in Naftalan both to create a new one and to restore and reconstruct the existing infrastructure with the use of incentives in investments to develop the potential of health tourism.

The dynamics of the use of medical services and health tourism in Naftalan in recent years, except the pandemic period, has testified to a growth in the number of both local and foreign tourists, Naghiyev also noted.

"In Naftalan, there are up to 15 sanatoriums and hotels, where the total number of rooms of which is about 1,800," he added.