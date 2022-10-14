Rational use of land and water resources in Azerbaijan is priority - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. A total of 55 percent of the land fund in Azerbaijan is agricultural land and most of it needs irrigation, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Sarvan Jafarov said during the presentation of the 'Green' economy' book, Trend reports.

According to him, the drought of the last four-five years has led to the exhaustion of the existing water resources and ecological catastrophe.

"The increase in manufacturing of agricultural production, rational use of existing land and water resources is the main task. In addition, a committee on ensuring the efficient use of water resources has been created, and these issues are being discussed with the participation of the relevant state structures," Jafavor said.

The book consists of three sections and seven chapters and covers such topics as climate change, sustainable development, ecological borders of economic development, 'green' economy for 'green' cities, energy efficiency: a world in the search for alternatives, finances and 'green' decision making, 'green' economy in Azerbaijan: current situation and prospect, 'green' budget frames and its use in Azerbaijan, 'green' growth and agriculture: challenges and opportunities.

The book, in particular, pays great attention to work to turn Azerbaijan's liberated territories into a zone of 'green' energy. It also pays attention to research done as part of the 'green' budget and opportunities for its use in Azerbaijan.

The book is intended to support the development of state programs for economic development, strategic documents, and regional and local projects, contributing to the formation of 'green' thinking and lifestyle in Azerbaijan.