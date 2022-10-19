Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Local materials used in construction of Azerbaijan's Zangilan airport - ministry (PHOTO)

19 October 2022
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Multifunctional low-emissivity (LOW-E) glass coatings produced by Azerbaijan’s Archi Glass LLC, a resident of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park under the Ministry of Economy, were used during the construction of Zangilan International Airport, Trend reports on October 19 via the ministry.

"The focus on the participation of local companies in ongoing projects creates additional incentives for expanding production, creating new jobs, and economic growth in general," the ministry said.

Previously, Archi Glass company sent 3,800 square meters of recycled glass coatings to the customer. Five-millimeter glass sheets produced by another resident of the park - Azerfloat CJSC were used for the manufacture of products.

