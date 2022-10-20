Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani agricultural parks significantly increase production of wheat - minister (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 20 October 2022 17:16 (UTC +04:00)
Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Agricultural parks of Azerbaijan produced 88,800 tons of wheat since the beginning of 2022, Trend reports citing Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov's Twitter page.

He said that since the beginning of this year, the country has produced 61 percent more wheat compared to 2021.

"The agricultural parks under the Economic Zones Development Agency have significantly increased the production of wheat this year. A total of 35,200 tons of wheat were produced on the grain fields of the agricultural parks, whilst in 2021, the number was 56 percent more – 55,000 tons, and in 2022, compared to 2021 - 61 percent more or 88,800 tons," he said.

