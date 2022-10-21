Zangilan International Airport can handle up to 200 passengers per hour - director (PHOTO/VIDEO)

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, October 21. Modern air navigation support systems of leading manufacturers of Italy and Germany are used in accordance with international requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in order to ensure flight safety at Zangilan International Airport, Director of Zangilan International Airport Vugar Hasanov told Trend's Karabakh bureau.

He noted that systems on instrumental landing systems, navigation systems, automatized systems of aviation and meteorology observation, and systems of primary and secondary radars were installed and put into operation in a short time. All systems have been registered in the international aviation catalogs of ICAO and Eurocontrol.

"The length of the runway with asphalt concrete payment of Zangilan International Airport is 3,000 meters long and 60 meters wide. This airport will receive all types of aircraft, including wide-body heavy transport aircraft. The apron area is 60,000 square meters. The airport allows to carry out flights that meet ICAO and International Air Transport Association (IATA) standards. The international airport terminal, which meets modern world requirements, will be able to serve up to 200 passengers per hour. The terminal has a VIP lounge, a cafe, a medical center and office space," Hasanov said.

According to him, an air traffic control tower has been built at the airport, equipped with fully automated air traffic control and air communications systems.

"Auxiliary buildings, transformers, boilers and tanks have been built on the territory of the Zangilan International Airport. This airport is one of the main facilities that contribute to the transformation of Karabakh into an important transport hub. This airport is also of strategic importance in terms of strengthening the Zangazur corridor with air transport infrastructure. The pace of the ongoing work brings the day when this territory will become an international transport and logistics center closer," Hasanov said.