Azerbaijan names funds allocated for restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Funds in the amount of 3 billion manat ($1.7 billion) are provided for the restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands in 2023, Trend reports via draft law on Azerbaijan's state budget for next year.

"The restoration of liberated territories and ensuring the 'Great Return' process are the main directions in the draft law of the state budget for 2023. In this direction, an annual increase in allocations from the state budget can be seen," the draft law said.

According to the draft law, the revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for the next year are forecasted at the level of 30.7 billion manat ($18 billion), and expenditures - 33.3 billion manat ($19.5 billion).