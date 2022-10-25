Azerbaijan plans to boost allocations for food security in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. The amount of allocations to provide food security in Azerbaijan is envisioned to be increased in 2023, Trend reports on October 25.

This issue was reflected in the draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023", submitted to the Azerbaijani parliament on October 24.

According to the draft law, given the inclusion of lands in the liberated territories into the agricultural turnover, the dynamics of growth in world prices for a number of food and non-food products of daily demand, it’s forecasted to allocate 625.2 million manat ($367.7 million) for food security measures in Azerbaijan, which is 38.6 percent more than in 2022.

The draft law also noted that in order to reliably and sustainably ensure the country's food security, it’s envisioned to allocate funds in the amount of 1.2 billion manat ($710 million) from the state budget for 2023 to increase budgetary resources, stimulate the agricultural sector, and develop the leading branches of agriculture.