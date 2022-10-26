Azerbaijan holds regular auction on state property privatization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The State Service on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy held a regular auction for the privatization of state-owned property, Trend reports on October 26 via the ministry.

According to the ministry, 20 vehicles and one facility ("House of Celebrations" in the Garadagh district of Baku) were privatized following the auction held on October 25.

The offer for one of the cars exceeded the starting price by almost 64 percent. So, Nissan Sunny with a start price of 6,500 manat ($3,820) was purchased for 10,650 manat ($6,260).

Besides, Kia Sorento with a start price of 10,000 manat ($5,880) was purchased for 15,000 manat ($8,820).

The shares of six joint-stock companies, 25 small state-owned enterprises and facilities, and 73 vehicles will be put up for the next auctions on November 15 and November 22, 2022.