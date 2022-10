BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has to pursue a tight monetary policy due to global events, Board Chairman of the CBA Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference on October 28 in Baku, Trend reports.

"Our observations of global events show that the instability of the world's economies and the growth of world inflation require a tightening of monetary policy in Azerbaijan as well," Kazimov explained.