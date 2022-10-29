Azerbaijani businessmen invited to MUSIAD EXPO 2022 Fair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Istanbul will host the 19th MUSIAD EXPO Fair on November 2-5, the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) told Trend.

The exhibition, which is held once every two years by the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD), will be visited by more than 124,000 entrepreneurs, investors, public and private sector representatives from 100 countries.

The event will be attended by companies offering food and non-food products, as well as technology parks. In total, over 600 companies representing 24 areas are expected to participate in the fair.