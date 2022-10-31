Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 11.611 manat (0.41 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,820.4105 manat, up by 29.0751 manat (1.04 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold October 17 2,804.2775 October 24 2,818.5405 October 18 2,821.728 October 25 2,805.833 October 19 2,798.761 October 26 2,815.7525 October 20 2,775.4965 October 27 2,831.775 October 21 2,756.414 October 28 2,830.1515 Average weekly 2,791.3354 Average weekly 2,820.4105

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.2886 manat (0.88 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 33.0658 manat, which was 1.4593 manat (4.62 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver October 17 31.3115 October 24 32.9518 October 18 32.0876 October 25 32.7533 October 19 31.7219 October 26 33.1148 October 20 31.4019 October 27 33.2687 October 21 31.5104 October 28 33.2404 Average weekly 31.6065 Average weekly 33.0658

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 39.6185 manat (2.48 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,600.8747 manat, which was 61.2527 manat (3.98 percent) more than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum October 17 1,545.572 October 24 1,600.7285 October 18 1,566.2355 October 25 1,574.1405 October 19 1,528.5975 October 26 1,570.205 October 20 1,509.515 October 27 1,618.9525 October 21 1,548.19 October 28 1,640.347 Average weekly 1,539.622 Average weekly 1,600.8747

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 132.6935 manat (3.83 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,381.7386 manat, down by 64.0254 manat (1.86 percent) compared to the preceding week.