Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 11.611 manat (0.41 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,820.4105 manat, up by 29.0751 manat (1.04 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
October 17
|
2,804.2775
|
October 24
|
2,818.5405
|
October 18
|
2,821.728
|
October 25
|
2,805.833
|
October 19
|
2,798.761
|
October 26
|
2,815.7525
|
October 20
|
2,775.4965
|
October 27
|
2,831.775
|
October 21
|
2,756.414
|
October 28
|
2,830.1515
|
Average weekly
|
2,791.3354
|
Average weekly
|
2,820.4105
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.2886 manat (0.88 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 33.0658 manat, which was 1.4593 manat (4.62 percent) more compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
October 17
|
31.3115
|
October 24
|
32.9518
|
October 18
|
32.0876
|
October 25
|
32.7533
|
October 19
|
31.7219
|
October 26
|
33.1148
|
October 20
|
31.4019
|
October 27
|
33.2687
|
October 21
|
31.5104
|
October 28
|
33.2404
|
Average weekly
|
31.6065
|
Average weekly
|
33.0658
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 39.6185 manat (2.48 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,600.8747 manat, which was 61.2527 manat (3.98 percent) more than the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
October 17
|
1,545.572
|
October 24
|
1,600.7285
|
October 18
|
1,566.2355
|
October 25
|
1,574.1405
|
October 19
|
1,528.5975
|
October 26
|
1,570.205
|
October 20
|
1,509.515
|
October 27
|
1,618.9525
|
October 21
|
1,548.19
|
October 28
|
1,640.347
|
Average weekly
|
1,539.622
|
Average weekly
|
1,600.8747
The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 132.6935 manat (3.83 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,381.7386 manat, down by 64.0254 manat (1.86 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
October 17
|
3,448.5775
|
October 24
|
3,469.105
|
October 18
|
3,438.6495
|
October 25
|
3,380.773
|
October 19
|
3,456.967
|
October 26
|
3,346.467
|
October 20
|
3,393.2765
|
October 27
|
3,3375.9365
|
October 21
|
3,491.3495
|
October 28
|
3,336.4115
|
Average weekly
|
3,445.764
|
Average weekly
|
3,381.7386