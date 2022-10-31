Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 31 October 2022 10:18 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 11.611 manat (0.41 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,820.4105 manat, up by 29.0751 manat (1.04 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

October 17

2,804.2775

October 24

2,818.5405

October 18

2,821.728

October 25

2,805.833

October 19

2,798.761

October 26

2,815.7525

October 20

2,775.4965

October 27

2,831.775

October 21

2,756.414

October 28

2,830.1515

Average weekly

2,791.3354

Average weekly

2,820.4105

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.2886 manat (0.88 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 33.0658 manat, which was 1.4593 manat (4.62 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

October 17

31.3115

October 24

32.9518

October 18

32.0876

October 25

32.7533

October 19

31.7219

October 26

33.1148

October 20

31.4019

October 27

33.2687

October 21

31.5104

October 28

33.2404

Average weekly

31.6065

Average weekly

33.0658

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 39.6185 manat (2.48 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,600.8747 manat, which was 61.2527 manat (3.98 percent) more than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

October 17

1,545.572

October 24

1,600.7285

October 18

1,566.2355

October 25

1,574.1405

October 19

1,528.5975

October 26

1,570.205

October 20

1,509.515

October 27

1,618.9525

October 21

1,548.19

October 28

1,640.347

Average weekly

1,539.622

Average weekly

1,600.8747

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 132.6935 manat (3.83 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,381.7386 manat, down by 64.0254 manat (1.86 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

October 17

3,448.5775

October 24

3,469.105

October 18

3,438.6495

October 25

3,380.773

October 19

3,456.967

October 26

3,346.467

October 20

3,393.2765

October 27

3,3375.9365

October 21

3,491.3495

October 28

3,336.4115

Average weekly

3,445.764

Average weekly

3,381.7386
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more