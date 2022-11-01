Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan's Central Bank reinstates licenses of numerous insurance agents

Economy Materials 1 November 2022 21:12 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has reinstated the licenses of 14 individuals operating as insurance agents, Trend reports referring to the CBA.

According to the CBA, this decision was made in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On insurance activitiy' on September 9, 2022.

Insurance agents eliminated the circumstances that served as the basis for the suspension of the license, CBA stated.

List of insurance agents whose licenses have been restored:

Insurance agent Licence issue date Licence number
1 Ilaha Abishova 24.04.2015 080658
2 Mubariz Jafarov 04.07.2013 000945
3 Shahriyar Alakparov 05.03.2012 000562
4 Jeyhun Aliyev 18.02.2010 000317
5 Vugar Aliyev 08.05.2012 000656
6 Rana Eminli 24.12.2014 080632
7 Fariz Huseynov 19.10.2012 000779
8 Shahid Ibrahimov 28.04.2009 000090
9 Elnura Musayeva 23.07.2013 000954
10 Abutalib Musalifov 21.05.2014 080589
11 Hasan Pashayev 30.03.2012 000609
12 Zaur Garibov 28.04.2009 000075
13 Zaur Ruhullayev 21.05.2013 000941
14 Ilgar Sardarov 07.09.2017 SA-0019
