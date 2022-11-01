Azerbaijan's Central Bank reinstates licenses of numerous insurance agents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has reinstated the licenses of 14 individuals operating as insurance agents, Trend reports referring to the CBA.

According to the CBA, this decision was made in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On insurance activitiy' on September 9, 2022.

Insurance agents eliminated the circumstances that served as the basis for the suspension of the license, CBA stated.

List of insurance agents whose licenses have been restored: