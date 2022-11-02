Azerbaijan's SMBDA and IFC discuss financing of public-private partnership projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan,November 2. Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA) continues to hold meetings with local and foreign structures in order to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, Trend reports citing SMBDA.

Chairman of the Management Board of SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov met up with International Finance Corporation's (IFC) Country Representative in Azerbaijan Aliya Azimova and Expert in Public Private Partnerships of IFC Filip Drapak.

During the meeting, an exchange of opinions on possibilities of joint cooperation in the field of public-private partnership, financing projects in this field with the participation of SMBDA.