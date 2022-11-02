Azerbaijan reveals loan guarantee amount paid to entrepreneurs, affected by COVID-19 pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. A total of 36.2 million manat ($21.29 million) of subsidies were paid to entrepreneurs, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, from June 2020 through October 1, 2022, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund Entrepreneurs guaranteed 291.8 million manat ($171.6 million) to 2,630 applications of entrepreneurs with a credit demand of 499.8 million manat ($294.01 million), within the framework of the state-guaranteed credit and subsidy support," the minister wrote.