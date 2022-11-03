Azerbaijan to develop program on reducing dependence from grain imports

BAKU, Azerbaijan,November 3. Azerbaijan will develop a relevant program to reduce the dependence from grain imports, Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said during today's parliamentary meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s (Milli Majlis) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship during the discussion of state budget for 2023, Trend reports.

He noted that funds allocated from the state budget for this field have increased by 20.5 percent.

"The state budget provides for the allocation of subsidies. The government considers that support in this field is important," Sharifov said.

The draft law on "State budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023" was submitted to the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) on October 24,2022.

The revenues to the state budget for 2023 are forecasted in the amount of 30.7 billion manat ($18 billion), which is 5.2 percent more that in 2022, and 16.4 percent more than in 2021, which is the highest indicator in the entire history of the country.