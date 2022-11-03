Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Central Bank of Azerbaijan auctions off short-term notes

Economy Materials 3 November 2022 17:32 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted an auction for short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on November 3, Trend reports via the BSE.

According to the Central Bank, 14 investors submitted 20 bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 75.2 million manat ($44.2 million).

The average weighted price of one note made up 97.8176 manat or $57.54 (4.78 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the volume of placed notes totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

The maturity date of the notes is April 20, 2023.

