Work continues on introducing bank card payment system in Baku metro

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Baku Metro CJSC has successfully carried out preliminary testing of the system of payment by bank cards, Deputy Board Chairman of the Baku Metro CJSC Hidayat Mammadov told reporters at the event dedicated to the 55th anniversary of the Baku Metro, Trend reports.

He noted that work on the technical design is continuing.

"Preliminary testing has been successful. As the Baku Metro is used by a large number of passengers, the technical functionality of the system should be at an optimal level. That is, it is important to solve a large number of issues here. After all the tests are fully completed and problem-free operation of the system is ensured, specific information on the application will be provided," Mammadov said.