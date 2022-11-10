Entrepreneurs of Russian Oryol region plan to conclude export contracts in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. A meeting was held at the representative office of the Russian Export Center in Azerbaijan with a delegation from Russian Oryol region, which arrived on a business mission to Azerbaijan, headed by the Director of the Regional Export Support Center Inessa Volkova, Trend reports on November 10 via the Russian trade representative office in the country.

According to the office, the purpose of the visit is to conclude export contracts for the supply of products of enterprises of the Oryol region.

During the meeting, Russian trade representative in Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov spoke about financial and non-financial instruments to support exporters, the features of participation in public and private purchases, as well as additional opportunities for promoting the products of Oryol region manufacturers.

Volkova noted that the export of small and medium-sized enterprises of the Oryol region in its total export earnings is 38 percent, which is quite high compared to other central regions of Russia.

The participants of the business mission are expected to hold a number of negotiations, B2B (business-to-business) meetings and visits to Azerbaijani enterprises in the coming days.

The delegation includes representatives of Expert-Cable LLC (manufacturer of cable and wire products), Katrina LLC (manufacturer of innovative products for heating), Samson LLC (manufacturer of lifting mechanisms and removable load-handling devices).