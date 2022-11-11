Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan's Royal Bank auctions off real estate

Economy Materials 11 November 2022 18:59 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Royal Bank auctions off real estate

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The real estate of Azerbaijan's Royal Bank, which is in the liquidation process, will be auctioned at the Baku Auction Center on November 30, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

A residential premise of ​​81.32 square meters, located at Apt. 62, Rasim Imanov Str. 4, Buzovna settlement, Khazar district of Baku, is put up for auction. The starting price will amount to 32,000 manat ($18,826).

The auction organizer has to pay five percent of the sale price. The purchase price must be paid by the customer within seven calendar days.

Additional Information:

Phone: (+99455) 206-66-67

Address: 27, Badamdar highway, Sabail district, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more