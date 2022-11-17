Azerbaijan Investment, Youth Entrepreneurship Forum taking place in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The Azerbaijan Investment and Youth Entrepreneurship Forum kicked off in Baku on November 17 with the organizational support of the country's Economy Ministry, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA), Trend reports.

The forum is attended by officials, businessmen, investors, start-up representatives, youth organizations, international institutions, and diplomatic corps from the OIC member states.

The event is aimed to promote investing in Azerbaijan through local and international organizations, businessmen, investors, experts and start-ups, inform them on investment opportunities, explore ways for developing a new vision, strengthen the startup ecosystem in the country, Eurasia and the OIC participating countries, as well as provide support for young entrepreneurs.