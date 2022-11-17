Azerbaijan - key regional economic partner for Germany, ambassador says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Azerbaijan is the key economic partner for Germany in South Caucasus, Ralf Horlemann, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan, said at the meeting of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan is the key economic partner for Germany in the region. I see huge opportunities for German companies and investors in several sectors, mainly in reconstructing the Karabakh economic region,” he said.

Horlemann emphasized the importance of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Germany.

Meanwhile, AHK Azerbaijan has organized the AHK Members’ Assembly, with the participation of around 90 business representatives. The AHK Members` Assembly is an event organized twice a year, gathering all AHK Members together to discuss the activities and achievements of AHK Azerbaijan over the past half year. During the meeting, the elections for the new Board of Directors were held.

---

