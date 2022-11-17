German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce reveals number of accepted new members

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) has accepted 12 new member companies during the last 6 months, Tobias Baumann, AHK Executive Director, said at the meeting of the AHK Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“Now, we count 175 members from Germany and Azerbaijan representing various sectors of the economy. We are proud of the fact that quality work and commitment of our Chamber attract new companies from various industries,” he said.

Meanwhile, the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) organized the AHK Members’ Assembly, with the participation of around 90 business representatives.

The AHK Members` Assembly is an event organized twice a year, gathering all AHK Members together to discuss the activities and achievements of AHK Azerbaijan over the past half year. During the meeting, the elections for the new Board of Directors were held.

---

