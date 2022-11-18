Foreigners involved in activities on Azerbaijan's liberated lands to get two-year work permits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Foreigners involved in activities on Azerbaijan's liberated lands will get a work permit for a period of two years, Trend reports.

In this regard, a draft amendment to the Migration Code was submitted for discussion at the Parliament's meeting on November 18.

The amendments are supposed to extend the validity of work permits for foreigners and stateless persons involved in reconstruction activities on liberated lands for no more than two years. If the draft amendments are adopted, they will be valid from January 1, 2023, to January 1, 2028.

According to the current legislation, the work permit can be issued for a period of one year and extended each time for no more than a year.

Following discussions, the draft amendments were put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.