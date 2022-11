BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Following the order of Azerbaijani Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, Osman Khaliyev has been appointed a Chairman of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy, Trends reports via Fund.

In November 2020, Osman Khaliyev was appointed an Advisor to the Chairman of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund, and, since June 2021, the Deputy Chairman.