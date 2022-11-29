Azerbaijan talks planned production capacity of energy project in Garadagh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. In near future, Azerbaijan aims to increase the production capacity of the wind power station in Garadagh to 1.5 gigawatts, said Advisor to the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Emil Mejidov at the event on the theme "Green hydrogen and renewable energy", Trend reports.

"We support the energy project on the construction of a wind power station in Garadagh jointly with the private sector and with the Azerbaijan Investment Company, in particular," said Mejidov.

According to him, these projects are going to help Azerbaijan achieve energy efficiency and implement 'green' technology in this field.

"We are delighted that such projects attract international financial institutions to our country," said Mejidov.

A memorandum of understanding on the realization of the wind power station project in Garadagh is signed between "Azerbaijan Investment Company" OSCJ, Caspian HDG LLC, and Spanish Elecnor company, which specializes in alternative and renewable energy.