Spain seeks to make contribution to Azerbaijan's renewable energy dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Spain seeks to help Azerbaijan achieve 30 percentage of renewable energy by 2030, Spanish Charge d'Affaires a.i. in Azerbaijan Patricia Serrano Sanchez said at the "Green Corridor and Renewable Energy" event in Baku on November 29, Trend reports.

"The renewable energy development has a crucial place in Azerbaijan's energy policy. We plan to support this policy through our Elecnor company's project," she noted.

Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC, Caspian Hydrogen Development Group (HDG) LLC and the Spanish Elecnor company, making a specialty of renewables, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Garadagh Wind Power Plant project.