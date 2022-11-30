German ambassador talks great prospects of Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan is Germany's most important economic partner in the South Caucasus, German Ambassador Ralf Horlemann said on November 30 at the presentation of the exclusive edition of ‘Market Analysis Azerbaijan 2022-2023’ in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Horlemann, in terms of energy cooperation with Azerbaijan, Germany is primarily interested in the renewable energy sector.

"Azerbaijan is an important partner not only in the oil and gas sector but also in the field of renewable energy, which has a great future in Azerbaijan," the ambassador said.

He stressed that at present, the potential for cooperation with Azerbaijan is important for Germany, both in the field of energy and in logistics and trade.