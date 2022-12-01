Azerbaijan's Central Bank puts up short-term notes for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted an auction for the Azerbaijani Central Bank's short-term notes worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) on December 1, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the Central Bank, 11 investors submitted 11 bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 44.7 million manat ($26.29 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 97.8 manat or $57.53 (4.83 percent) in accordance with the bank's decision.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is May 18, 2023.