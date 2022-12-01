Romania interested in implementing energy projects with Azerbaijan – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Romania and Azerbaijan are interested in implementing big energy projects, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to Azerbaijan Vasile Soare said at an event on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of Romania's Great Union Day on December 1, Trend reports.

"Romania-Azerbaijan joint projects are aimed at ensuring the energy security of Central and Eastern Europe," he said.

Soare noted that these projects would include the electricity generation from renewable energy and the natural gas extraction.

He added that Romania was the second country that recognized an independence of Azerbaijan, as well as outlined active development of relations between the two countries over the past period.