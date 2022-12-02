Azerbaijani Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund to provide concessional loan to ATA PACK company

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 2 December 2022
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund, one of the main goals of which is to stimulate local production and business, has provided a concessional loan to Azerbaijan’s ATA PACK company, Trend reports on December 2 via the tweet of the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

As part of measures to support local production, 1.95 million manat ($1.15 million) in the concessional loan was provided for the production of labeling and food packaging goods, the tweet said.

