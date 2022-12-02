Azerbaijani Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund to provide concessional loan to ATA PACK company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund, one of the main goals of which is to stimulate local production and business, has provided a concessional loan to Azerbaijan’s ATA PACK company, Trend reports on December 2 via the tweet of the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

As part of measures to support local production, 1.95 million manat ($1.15 million) in the concessional loan was provided for the production of labeling and food packaging goods, the tweet said.