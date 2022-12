Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate November 21 1.7 November 28 1.7 November 22 1.7 November 29 1.7 November 23 1.7 November 30 1.7 November 24 1.7 December 1 1.7 November 25 1.7 December 2 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.028 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has grown by 0.0115 manat and amounted to 1.77 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate November 21 1.7475 November 28 1.7608 November 22 1.7439 November 29 1.7659 November 23 1.7535 November 30 1.7602 November 24 1.7759 December 1 1.7745 November 25 1.7717 December 2 1.7888 Average weekly 1.7585 Average weekly 1.7700

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has decreased by 0.0006 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has reduced by 0.0002 manat and totaled 0.0278 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate November 21 0.0280 November 28 0.0280 November 22 0.0280 November 29 0.0279 November 23 0.0280 November 30 0.0279 November 24 0.0281 December 1 0.0277 November 25 0.0280 December 2 0.0274 Average weekly 0.0280 Average weekly 0,0278

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has declined by 0.0001 manat and made up 0.0912 manat.