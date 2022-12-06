Port of Baku joins UN Global Compact within sustainable development goals (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC (Port of Baku) has joined the UN Global Compact as a member to contribute to the implementation of sustainable development goals (SDGs), Trend reports on December 6 via the CJSC.

Thus, the Port of Baku has joined 18 other seaports and port management companies in the initiative to achieve SDGs and adopt socially responsible policies.

Besides, according to the CJSC, Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact Sanda Ojiambo welcomed the port's joining this initiative.

Her letter highlighted the UN system's support for the port's efforts to implement 11 universal principles of the UN Global Compact and promote a more sustainable and inclusive global economy.