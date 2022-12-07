World Bank supports green development of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The World Bank (WB) supports green development and the sustainable future of Azerbaijan, said Country Manager for the World Bank in Azerbaijan Sarah Michael during the presentation of the "Azerbaijan: Towards Green Growth", Trend reports.

According to her, this report focuses on the long-term growth prospects of the country's economy and recommendations that will help Azerbaijan move from fossil fuel-based development to a green, sustainable economic model.

Sarah Michael also noted that, on December 8, a Country Economic Memorandum, which is aimed at accelerating the economic growth of Azerbaijan, is planned to be signed.