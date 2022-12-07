Jeddah Int'l Agriculture and Food Exhibition features products of Azerbaijani SMEs' (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Jeddah International Agriculture and Food Exhibition is held in Saudi Arabia, the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) told Trend on December 7.

A delegation led by the SMBDA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov takes part in the exhibition.

The event, which is attended by more than 200 companies, showcases the products and services of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs. Within the SME support program, a special stand prepared in partnership with Muganbank exhibits a wide product range of Azerbaijan – confectionery, dried fruits, chocolate, tea, as well as agricultural consulting services, and others.

The Azerbaijani stand is of great interest to local and foreign visitors to the exhibition.