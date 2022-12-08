Azerbaijan making amendments to bank license revocation rules

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan proposes to make amendments to the Law on Banks regarding the bank license revocation rules, Trend reports.

The amendments were discussed at a joint meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Defense, Security and Counter-Corruption Committee and the Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising on December 7, and recommended for discussion at the plenary session.

Following the changes, Article 42 of this Law is amended and a new paragraph (42.3) is added to it. The new paragraph prohibits opening accounts with fictitious names or anonymous accounts, accepting documents and property with fictitious names or anonymous storage in special premises, issuing anonymous deposit certificates, as well as providing anonymous bank books.