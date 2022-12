BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Azerbaijan has increased the VAT refund for cashless payments, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed at the Azerbaijani Parliament's meeting on December 9.

The relevant draft proposes to reduce the VAT refund during cash transactions from 10 to 5 percent and increase it from 15 to 17.5 percent for cashless payments in order to promote non-cash transactions.

The bill was put to the vote and adopted in the third reading.