Russia's Udmurtia plans to expand network of commercial representatives in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Russia's Udmurtia plans to expand the network of commercial representatives in Azerbaijan in 2023, said Chairman of the Government of Udmurtia Konstantin Suntsov, Trend reports via the Russian media.

"Udmurtia plans to increase international business visits next year. Also, in 2023, Udmurtia plans to expand the network of commercial representatives in Azerbaijan and Vietnam," Suntsov said.

According to him, a total of 33 companies signed export contracts worth $23.3 million in 11 months, with the assistance of the Export Support Center of the Udmurtia Development Corporation.