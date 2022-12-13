Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan exchange opinions on SMEs co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) continues to hold meetings with local and foreign structures in order to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, Trend reports via SMBDA.

Chairman of the SMBDA Management Board Orkhan Mammadov met up with the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliev.

The sides emphasized the considerable potential for cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz SMEs, as well as exchanged views on coordinating the business of both countries in the SME sector.