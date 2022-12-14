Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund provides loan for local production support

Economy Materials 14 December 2022 15:31 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund provides loan for local production support

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund, one of the main goals of which is to stimulate local production and business, has allocated a concessional loan to Azerbaijan’s Beluga Astara LLC, Trend reports via the tweet of the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

"The Entrepreneurship Development Fund has provided 500,000 manat ($294,120) in concessional loan to Beluga Astara LLC for the project aimed at the enlargement of the fish farm. The project will be implemented in Astara district," the tweet said.

Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund provides loan for local production support
Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund provides loan for local production support
Latest

Latest

Read more