Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund provides loan for local production support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund, one of the main goals of which is to stimulate local production and business, has allocated a concessional loan to Azerbaijan’s Beluga Astara LLC, Trend reports via the tweet of the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

"The Entrepreneurship Development Fund has provided 500,000 manat ($294,120) in concessional loan to Beluga Astara LLC for the project aimed at the enlargement of the fish farm. The project will be implemented in Astara district," the tweet said.