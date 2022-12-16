Azerbaijan's SMBDA to study Polish experience in field of micro business, startups

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) is interested in studying the Polish experience in the files of microbusiness and startup development, said SMBDA's Chairman Orkhan Mammadov during the Polish-Azerbaijani seminar on innovations, Trend reports.

"I am sure that the development of innovation entrepreneurship will contribute to the strengthening of the current economic potential of Azerbaijan and Poland," said Mammadov.

According to him, the joint initiatives are going to make a contribution towards the creation of relevant platforms among the entrepreneurs, startups, and investors of both countries as well as stimulate cooperation in the future.

Within this context, Mammadov emphasized the role of cooperation with the Polish "Startup Hub Poland" fund.

"This cooperation will significantly contribute to the exchange of experience between our organizations," said Mammadov.

Speaking about SMBDA's activities, he noted that the improvement and development of the ecosystem of innovative businesses and startups is one of the agency's main priority goals.

"Our agency is working in several directions and taking relevant support measures for young entrepreneurs. This includes promotion, training, and awareness-raising services, as well as the provision of resources," added Mammadov.