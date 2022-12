Azerbaijan sees sharp increase in trade turnover with European countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The trade turnover of Azerbaijan with European countries exceeded $26.2 billion from January through November 2022, while the share of these countries in Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade turnover accounted for 53.29 percent, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee (SCC).

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and European countries:

From January through November 2022 Country Export ($) Share (percent) Import ($) Share (percent) Germany $585.8 million 2.42 $580 million 28.20 Austria $90.6 million 0.38 $69.9 million 3.39 Belgium $10.4 million 0.04 $59.8 million 2.90 Bulgaria $291.9 million 1.21 $30.3 million 1.47 Czech Republic $724.5 million 3.00 $54.3 million 2.64 Denmark $251,530 0.00 $20.3 million 0.99 Estonia $1.9 million 0.01 $6.5 million 0.32 Finland $476,060 0.00 $126.5 million 6.14 France $50.1 million 0.21 $201.1 million 9.77 Croatia $952.3 million 3.94 $11.4 million 0.55 Ireland $399.8 million 1.65 $23.6 million 1.15 Spain $846.9 million 3.50 $84 million 4.08 Sweden $18.6 million 0.08 $45.2 million 2.20 Italy $17.4 billion 72.11 $294.1 million 14.28 Cyprus $8.6 million 0.04 $2.1 million 0.10 Latvia $26.8 million 0.11 $16.4 million 0.80 Lithuania $6.3 million 0.03 $22.5 million 1.10 Luxembourg $67.3 million 0.28 $5.1 million 0.25 Hungary $1.8 million 0.01 $38.9 million 1.89 Malta $22 million 0.09 $160,800 0.01 Netherlands $125.7 million 0.52 $94.3 million 4.58 Poland $19.5 million 0.08 $104.2 million 5.06 Portugal $742.7 million 3.07 $11.7 million 0.57 Romania $386.6 million 1.60 $67.3 million 3.27 Slovakia $266,340 0.00 $74.7 million 2.32 Slovenia $1.1 million 0.00 $20.3 million 0.99 Greece $1.3 billion 5.61 $20 million 0.97 Total $24.1 billion 100 $2.05 billion 100

In the reporting period, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with European countries grew by 95.42 percent or $12.8 billion year over year.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover increased by 62.92 percent, or $19 billion from January through November 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, from $30.2 billion to $49.2 billion.

During the accounting period, $36.3 billion of the foreign trade turnover accounted for exports, up by $16.53 billion compared to the same period in 2021. The share of exports in foreign trade turnover amounted to 73.82 percent against 64.54 percent a year earlier.

Azerbaijan's imports in the reporting period grew by $2.47 billion (23.74 percent) year on year, from $10.409 billion to $12.88 billion. The imports’ share in foreign trade turnover totaled 26.17 percent against 34.46 percent in the same period in 2021.

During this period, the positive balance of foreign trade turnover rose by over $14.06 billion or two times year over year, up to $23.45 billion (against $9.3 billion from January through November 2021).