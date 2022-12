Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate December 12 1.7 December 19 1.7 December 13 1.7 December 20 1.7 December 14 1.7 December 21 1.7 December 15 1.7 December 22 1.7 December 16 1.7 December 23 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has grown by 0.0033 manat and amounted to 1.8045 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate December 12 1.7876 December 19 1.8031 December 13 1.7921 December 20 1.8034 December 14 1.8062 December 21 1.8034 December 15 1.8099 December 22 1.8096 December 16 1.8101 December 23 1.8028 Average weekly 1.8012 Average weekly 1.8045

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has dropped by 0.0018 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has reduced by 0.0020 manat and totaled 0.0248 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate December 12 0.0272 December 19 0.0261 December 13 0.0270 December 20 0.0253 December 14 0.0269 December 21 0.0242 December 15 0.0264 December 22 0.0240 December 16 0.0264 December 23 0.0243 Average weekly 0.0268 Average weekly 0.0248

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has fallen by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0911 manat.