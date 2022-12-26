Azerbaijan reveals total number of operations via Epoint.az e-commerce platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. More than 219,600 successful operations have been conducted through Azerbaijan's Epoint.az e-commerce platform, Founder and Executive Director of Epoint.az startup Zeynal Karimzada told Trend.

According to him, the average transaction amount is 63.01 manat ($37.08).

"Our company makes a specialty out of technological solutions, business optimization systems, e-commerce, and cashless payments," Karimzada said.

He stressed that the total activity of the platform is now exceeding 13.8 million manat ($8.1 million), and the total number of registered customers is nearly 300.