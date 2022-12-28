Azerbaijan talks granting income tax benefits to martyr families

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Martyr families in Azerbaijan will be granted income tax benefits, the State Tax Service told Trend.

Income tax exemption for part of the monthly earnings of the mentioned group of persons worth 800 manat ($470.6) is among the changes envisaged in the Tax Code for 2023 to improve state concern for martyr families.

Strengthening social security for vulnerable groups, including the disabled, war veterans, martyr families, and other victims, is one of the major directions of the social policy implemented in the country.

The state always pays attention to families of fallen heroes who died for the territorial integrity and independence of Azerbaijan, as well as to the war-disabled. Living conditions of the mentioned category of people are improving, rehabilitation centers are being established for their treatment, as well as other social events are being carried out.

In the meantime, the taxable monthly income of parents, wives (husbands), as well as children of persons who died following the entry of Soviet troops in Baku on January 20, 1990, and in the battle for restoring Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, will be reduced by 100 manat ($58.82).