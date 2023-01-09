Azerbaijan's chemical exports increase in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The total value of Azerbaijan’s exports of chemical products increased by 57.7 percent in 2022, the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication told Trend.

According to the center, the export of ferrous metals and products thereof last year grew by 17.5 percent, aluminum and products thereof – by 23 percent, and tea - by 35.6 percent compared to 2021.

Meanwhile, the value of the export of agricultural and agro-industrial products equaled $912.4 million, up by 35.4 percent on annual basis.

In December 2022, Azerbaijan's non-oil export value was $303.5 million, of which $197.9 million accounted for non-food, and $105.6 million - for food products.

Azerbaijan's total exports last year amounted to $38.1 billion, of which nearly $3 billion (eight percent of the total value) fell in the non-oil sector.

Exports in the non-oil sector increased by 10.3 percent year on year.