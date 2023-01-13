Central Bank of Azerbaijan revokes licenses of insurance agents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has suspended the licenses of 15 individuals and two legal entities – insurance agents, Trend reports via the bank.
According to the bank, the revocation of the licenses were based on voluntary application, in accordance with Article 107.1.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On insurance activity'.
List of insurance agents whose licenses have been revoked:
|№
|Insurance agent
|License issue date
|License number
|1
|Rugiyya Babazadeh
|29.12.2020
|SA-0203
|2
|Emil Bakhshiyev
|26.12.2017
|SA-0026
|3
|Sabina Amirova
|29.12.2020
|SA-0192
|4
|Fuad Farajov
|24.01.2014
|080523
|5
|Gozal Kosaman
|29.12.2020
|SA-0193
|6
|Gudrat Guliyev
|19.03.2014
|080551
|7
|Konul Labibova
|14.08.2009
|000236
|8
|Rauf Manafov
|29.12.2020
|SA-0201
|9
|Ramin Mehdizadeh
|29.12.2020
|SA-0195
|10
|Kamran Mikayilov
|29.12.2020
|SA-0204
|11
|Elvin Musayev
|29.12.2020
|SA-0197
|12
|Ilaha Naghizada
|29.12.2020
|SA-0196
|13
|Istimas Niftaliyeva
|29.12.2020
|SA-0210
|14
|Jeyhun Rafiyev
|20.09.2012
|000757
|15
|Khayal Rustamov
|29.12.2020
|SA-0205
|16
|Compass International LLC Azerbaijan
|24.01.2012
|000525
|17
|UGUR Insurance Agency LLC
|13.06.2011
|000445