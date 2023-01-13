Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Central Bank of Azerbaijan revokes licenses of insurance agents

Economy Materials 13 January 2023 18:46 (UTC +04:00)
Central Bank of Azerbaijan revokes licenses of insurance agents

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has suspended the licenses of 15 individuals and two legal entities – insurance agents, Trend reports via the bank.

According to the bank, the revocation of the licenses were based on voluntary application, in accordance with Article 107.1.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On insurance activity'.

List of insurance agents whose licenses have been revoked:

Insurance agent License issue date License number
1 Rugiyya Babazadeh 29.12.2020 SA-0203
2 Emil Bakhshiyev 26.12.2017 SA-0026
3 Sabina Amirova 29.12.2020 SA-0192
4 Fuad Farajov 24.01.2014 080523
5 Gozal Kosaman 29.12.2020 SA-0193
6 Gudrat Guliyev 19.03.2014 080551
7 Konul Labibova 14.08.2009 000236
8 Rauf Manafov 29.12.2020 SA-0201
9 Ramin Mehdizadeh 29.12.2020 SA-0195
10 Kamran Mikayilov 29.12.2020 SA-0204
11 Elvin Musayev 29.12.2020 SA-0197
12 Ilaha Naghizada 29.12.2020 SA-0196
13 Istimas Niftaliyeva 29.12.2020 SA-0210
14 Jeyhun Rafiyev 20.09.2012 000757
15 Khayal Rustamov 29.12.2020 SA-0205
16 Compass International LLC Azerbaijan 24.01.2012 000525
17 UGUR Insurance Agency LLC 13.06.2011 000445
